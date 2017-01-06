Harris: We need proposals to end vicious cycle of overcrowding; nurses threaten strike

The Health Minister Simon Harris has said he wants to hear proposals to end the vicious cycle of overcrowding in the health service.

The Emergency Task Force is meeting this morning to discuss strategies after unprecedented numbers of people on trolleys this week, with numbers hitting an all-time high of 612 on Tuesday.

The number of people on hospital trolleys today has dropped to 395.

On his way into the meeting earlier, Minister Harris said he was not interested in buzz words when asked if he followed Shane Ross's advice and "kicked ass" when he met the HSE yesterday.

He said: "Many, many health ministers have stood in a spot similar to the one I'm standing in. What people want to hear is what short-term actions we can take.

"But they want to hear more than that - they also want to hear what we can do to break the vicious cycle that has dogged the health system for at least 20 years."

He admitted however that services would continue to be strained in the weeks ahead. Yesterday, assistant national director for health protection Kevin Kelleher said it could take two months before the current outbreak abates.

Meanwhile, nurses union the INMO has warned its members will probably go on strike next month.

Members voted in favour of industrial action by 90% last month.

General Secretary Liam Doran told Pat Kenny on Newstalk that nurses and midwives have had enough and will not return to work after their action until there is major investment in the health service.

"The mandate we got was for strike days," he said. "Strike action [...] and continuous work to rule. If it happens it will be nationwide, and very disruptive".