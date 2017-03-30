Hang tight: Weather to improve as April begins

The weather looks set to turn again, with April beginning on a sunnier disposition than the past few days.

Today is expected to be mild and humid, with some good dry periods and sunny spells.

This afternoon is to have some showery rain with thundery bursts and temperatures will hit a high of 16-17 C.

Tomorrow is again likely to be wet with persistent rain across Leinster and Ulster , followed by thundery outpours in places.

However Saturday, April 1, is meant to be a fresh day with sunny spells and just a few scattered showers.

The western half of the country will be most affected by the rain, but Saturday night will be dry and cold.

Finally, Sunday is thought to be dry and bright with good sunny spells in all areas.

It will be pleasantly dry, with temperatures of 12-15 C.