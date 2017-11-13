Halligan to be briefed on international political tensions

John Halligan will be briefed on international political tensions by the Department of Foreign Affairs today.

The move comes after the Junior Minister said he wanted to travel to North Korea on a peace mission.

He has been called into Iveagh House in Dublin for a briefing after arriving back from a government trip to Thailand.

Education Minister Richard Bruton said Halligan was wrong to try to deal with a despotic country.

"North Korea is not a country with which we should be seeking to develop relations," he said.

"It is a very despotic regime. It has a really bad human rights record. It is actively pursuing threats to its neighbouring country South Korea,

"I think the idea was a mistake. That has been acknowledged by the independent alliance," he added.