Half of those in new poll would like to do more to help refugees

Almost half (46%) of Irish people questioned in a nationwide survey want to do more to help with the global refugee crisis.

The new survey by Oxfam Ireland found that almost two thirds of Irish people feel overwhelmed by media coverage about the crisis, and six out of 10 are moved by stories of individuals or families that are forced to become refugees.

Sorcha Nic Mhathúna from Oxfam Ireland said statistics can mask the enormous human tragedy playing out across the globe.

She added the agency was very proud of the Irish effort so far.

"There's a danger people can become numb to the suffering of so many people. It's important we keep the focus on trying to help people throughout 2017," she said.

"We hope people will continue to support our work, which is helping people and making a big difference on the ground.

"Right now there are 65 million people displaced around the world - the highest number ever recorded.

"They've left their entire lives behind, often after huge trauma and with just the clothes on their backs."