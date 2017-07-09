Half of over-54s providing financial support to their parents

A new study shows that about half of people in Ireland aged over 54 are providing financial support to their parents, while a similar number are giving money to their children.

The research from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing also reveals that only 3% of older people are actually receiving financial support from their offspring.

The Citizens' Assembly is factoring in this data, as it prepares to vote today on recommendations for the Government on how to deal with an ageing population.

Research Director Christine McGarrigle says a significant number of older people are also helping their elderly parents in other more practical ways.

"A quarter report that they had provided help with eating, dressing and bathing to their elderly parents in the last week.

"In fact, on average it was about 4 x 23 hours a week, they also then provided help with other thing like household chores, transportation - and that was for an average of 13 hours a week."