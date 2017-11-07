Half of Irish children spend more than three hours a day in front of screens
Around half of Irish children spend more than three hours a day in front of a screen at weekends.
Latest figures from the "Growing up in Ireland" study found that kids' 'screen time' during the week averaged between 1 and 2 hours.
The report looked at the habits of 7 and 8 year olds.
It found 14% of boys and 10% of girls had more than three hours of screen time on a typical weekday.
The study says children whose mothers had lower levels of education were allowed more screen time.
