Half a million households could be hit with water bills say critics

Critics of water charges are warning that Irish Water's latest plans for billing would still see half a million households hit with bills.

It is after the utility sent figures to TDs showing that around a third of households use more than 123 litres per person per day.

That is the amount that minister Simon Coveney has suggested should be given to every household for free.

Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Mick Barry, says that will still mean hundreds of thousands of homes facing water bills: "The minister Simon Coveney has said there should be 123 litres per person per day, not charged, and you pay on top of that.

"The Irish water stats that come before the committee this afternoon that a very large minority of households would still be hit for water charges if that system was put in place."