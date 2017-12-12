Gusts of 85km/h forecast for six counties in Status Yellow wind warning
Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow wind warning for six counties.
Counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick will experience gusts of up to 85km/h from around noon tomorrow.
The winds will have a mean speed of 45km/h to 65km/h with the strongest winds in western areas.
The forecasters have put the warning in place up until 10pm on Thursday night.
