Guinness to start printing calories on cans

Guinness is to start printing calories on the side of their cans.

It will be part of a whole list of nutritional information including carbs, protein and sugar as well as grams of alcohol per serving.

Dr Peter Rice, an addicition specialist, doesn't think the labeling will curb drinking.

He said that there are other factors which have much more influence on drinking habits.

"The pricing of alcohol is the most important thing," said Dr Rice.

"There's certain things in marketing and the way the licensing is handled.

"These are far more important influences," he added.