Guinness Storehouse beats off the Cliffs of Moher as Ireland's favourite tourist attraction

Ireland's favourite tourist attractions were announced today and with over 1.6 million visits in 2016 the Guinness Storehouse has emerged victorious.

Figures from Fáilte Ireland show visitors to the Dublin Brewery increased by 10 per cent on 2015.

The Cliffs of Moher and Dublin Zoo came in second and third in the list of top fee paying attractions.

The top five fee-paying attractions during 2016 were:

* Guinness Storehouse – 1,647,408 (+10%)

* Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience – 1,427,166 (+14%)

* Dublin Zoo – 1,143,908 (+3%)

* National Aquatic Centre – 1,037,992 (+4.5%)

* Book of Kells – 890,781 (+6%)

,b>The top five free to enter sites in 2016 were:

* The National Gallery of Ireland – 755,577 (+5%)

* Irish Museum of Modern Art – 584,856 (+20%)

* National Botanic Gardens – 583,539 (+5.5%)

* Doneraile Wildlife Park – 480,000 (+11%)

* National Museum of Ireland – 479,261 (+4.8%)

Commenting on the list of Ireland's top attractions, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, said: "Our visitor attractions are a great barometer for tourism activity and the growth across most attractions reflects a record tourism year.

"This growth can be even stronger if we all work together to unlock the further potential of our natural landscapes and built heritage.

He added: "Attractions are one of the key reasons why many overseas visitors choose Ireland as a destination, they create the variety of experiences that make for an enjoyable holiday and are the basis of visitor memories and moments to share that are critical to the growth of tourism in Ireland."