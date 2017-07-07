GSOC to investigate man's death while in custody in Garda station

The Garda Ombudsman has confirmed that it is investigating the death of a man in Dundalk Garda station last night.

It is understood that the man, who it is believed was in his 50s, was in custody at the time.

GSOC says an investigation team has been deployed and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for GSOC said: "We received a referral under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act last night following the death of a person in custody in Dundalk."