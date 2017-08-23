GSOC seeking witnesses after man shot by off-duty garda in Dublin

Update 1.40pm: GSOC is seeking witnesses to an incident early today in the Portobello area of Dublin, near the Portobello Road/Bloomfield Avenue junction.

The incident, which is being investigated by GSOC, involved a garda member and three other people and happened at around 2am.

An official Garda firearm was discharged and a man was injured. He is currently receiving medical attention and his injury is described as non-life-threatening.

The incident was referred to GSOC under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, which provides for independent investigation of “any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have information that may be of assistance to the investigation, is asked to contact GSOC on 1890 600 800.

Earlier: GSOC is investigating after a man was shot by an off-duty garda last night.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning on Portobello Road in Dublin.

Locals in Portobello in Dublin reported hearing shouting and a noise that sounded like a gunshot at around 2am.

It is understood an off-duty Garda approached a group of men and told them to put their hands above their heads. He then fired a shot and injured one of the men in the shoulder.

The case was referred to the Garda Ombudsman, which is the standard procedure when an officer is involved in an incident where someone is seriously injured.

A GSOC team is currently at the scene, which remains sealed off.