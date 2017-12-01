GSOC report finds widespread abuse on penalty points; One officer cancelled 744 notices across 17 counties

A report has found too many members of the gardaí were allowed to cancel penalty points.

The garda watchdog GSOC has published its report into allegations by garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe that the system was being abused.

It examined data relating to the issuing of 1.6 million fixed charge notices and over 74 thousand cancellations between 2009 and 2012.

GSOC met with Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe five times during this investigation and looked at the overall system rather than each individual allegation.

It found that too many members of the gardaí were allowed to cancel penalty points - over 400 in four years.

Senior gardaí also cancelled points outside their geographical area - which is against protocol.

One officer cancelled 744 fixed charge notices across 17 counties.

Almost three-quarters of the cancelled penalty points were simply recorded as 'cancelled' and didn't give enough reasons for why it happened.

The report also found the credentials of retired members of the Force were used to authorise cancellations.

GSOC says it decided not to do another phase of the investigation because it would cost at least €1million and it was unsure if the cost would outweigh the benefit.

The acting Garda Commissioner to inform him of this - but GSOC says it will keep complaints like this to the forefront in the interest of road safety and public confidence in the gardai.