Growing number of people illegally dumping rubbish

There is a warning today about the rising problem of people dumping their rubbish illegally to avoid bin charges.

Irish Business Against Litter says it needs to be higher on the political agenda.

It says rubbish that's been dumped on wasteland or derelict sites makes those areas 'magents' for all sorts of litter.

Overall, the group's latest ranking names Galvone in Limerick as the country's worst littered area, but also notes a 'disappointing deterioration' in Dublin's cleanliness rating.