Growing concern over transfer times for transplant patients
06/02/2017 - 08:23:15
Concern is growing over transfer times for patients needing transplants at the National Children's Hospital.
Sinn Féin says the HSE must clarify contingency arrangements for patients after a report suggested that paediatric heart and liver transplant programmes were unsustainable.
The party's Health Spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly says the Minister for Health needs to respond:
"It appears that there is staffing issues within the service that operates between here and England, but my point, and I think Sinn Féin's position - would be that it is the job of the Minister to resolve those staffing issues.
"It is the job of the Minister to ensure contingency arrangements are put in place."
