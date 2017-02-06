Growing concern over transfer times for transplant patients

Concern is growing over transfer times for patients needing transplants at the National Children's Hospital.

Sinn Féin says the HSE must clarify contingency arrangements for patients after a report suggested that paediatric heart and liver transplant programmes were unsustainable.

The party's Health Spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly says the Minister for Health needs to respond:

"It appears that there is staffing issues within the service that operates between here and England, but my point, and I think Sinn Féin's position - would be that it is the job of the Minister to resolve those staffing issues.

"It is the job of the Minister to ensure contingency arrangements are put in place."
