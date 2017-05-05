Group wants public servant pension restoration brought forward
There are claims that tens of thousands of retired public servants could die without ever getting access to their full pensions.
The Alliance of Retired Public Servants wants pension restoration to be brought forward from the current projected date of 2021.
The group claims that if they have to wait until then - 40,000 people will have died while on reduced pensions.
