Group urges Government to bring in Basic Income for everybody in the country

The Government is being urged to consider introducing a Basic Income for everyone in the country.

The idea would mean an end to unemployment payments, children's allowance, tax credits and other benefits.

Instead everyone, including people who are in employment, would be paid enough to sustain a basic standard of living.

The concept has already been introduced on a trial basis in Finland and the Netherlands.

The idea is being debated this weekend at a forum organised by the group Basic Income Ireland.

Spokesperson Ann Ryan says a basic income would have a big social impact.

She said: "It would support people who are doing valuable unpaid work in society, in their families or in their communities.

"It would support people who are doing low-paid, but valuable, work like artistic, creative work or political, grassroots work which often isn't very well paid.

"So it would allow them to do that kind of work. It would also allow people who work long hours to cut back on those hours."