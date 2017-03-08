Group representing mother-and-baby home survivors calls for action after Taoiseach's Dáil speech

A group representing mother-and-baby home survivors says it has called for a meeting with the Taoiseach, but has not received a response yet.

Enda Kenny said yesterday that what has been uncovered in Tuam needs to be dealt with now, and described it as a "chamber of horrors".

The Taoiseach blamed society for the scandal, saying we did not just hide away the dead bodies of tiny human beings, but dug deep to bury our compassion, mercy and humanity itself.

Paul Redmond, a spokesperson for the Coalition of Mother and Baby Home Survivors, said that the Dáil speech is not enough.

"I have very little faith in political speeches from practically anybody in the Government," he said.

"Actions speak louder than words, it really is that simple.

"It's fine to make a speech, but we’re calling for a meeting with the Taoiseach at the moment - haven't had a response yet."