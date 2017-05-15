Group representing Defence Forces concerned after L.E. Aisling sold for six times what Government sold it for

Update 4pm: The group representing Defence Forces personnel has voiced concern, after an Irish naval service boat was put back on the market - for six times its selling price.

The L.E. Aisling was put on the market in March and sold to a Dutch shipbroker for €110,000.

But without any refurbishment work being done on it, the vessel is back up for sale again - with an asking price of close to €700,000.

Gerard Guinan of PDFORRA says a higher reserve price should have been set - and the Naval Service may have lost out on money: “I can’t say with any degree of certainty that the price realised was far less than what it should have been because I don’t know the condition of the ship.

“But yet, you know if the price released in excess of or less than what it should have been, we would have concerns.”

Earlier: A naval vessel sold by the Government two months ago is back on the market - at six times its sale price.

The L.E. Aisling is now back on sale in the Netherlands as a fisheries patrol vessel, despite its new owners confirming that no extra work has been done on the vessel.

The boat now carries an asking price of more than €650,000. The Government sold it for €110,000 to Dutch ship broker Dick van der Kamp just seven weeks ago.

Fine Gael TD and member of the Public Accounts Committee Alan Farrell said the PAC is now likely to hear more about the sale.

"The difference between the value being sought at the moment on the open market versus the value achieved at a public auction a number of weeks ago presents a difficulty to me as a member of the Public Accounts Committee and as a former member for five years of the Defence Committee," he said.