Group reports significant fall in number of people sleeping rough in Dublin

A homeless support group says the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin city is down significantly since the introduction of more emergency beds.

Inner City Helping Homeless helped 46 people last night, down from a high of 200 people in one single night last year.

An extra 200 emergency beds were introduced by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive before Christmas.

CEO of ICHH Anthony Flynn hopes it is a sign of things to come.

He said: "Extra beds that have been put into the system are being utilized and this has made a serious impact on the numbers who are actually on the streets.

"What we now require and need to ensure is that wraparound supports and intensive case management systems are in place to move these people from homelessness on a more permanent basis."