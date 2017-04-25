Group protests against Brexit outside Government Buildings

Around 100 people have protested outside Government Buildings against Brexit.

The Border Communities Against Brexit group are calling for no return to the hard borders of the past and say Brexit could be a huge step backwards for their communities.

The group from all sectors have come together out of concern that the North’s remain vote will not be respected.

They fear Britain's exit from the European Union will have a devastating effect on the region for jobs, livelihoods and communities.

John Sheridan, a farmer from Fermanagh, is involved with the Border Communities Against Brexit group.

He says the Government needs to secure a clear deal for the north.

"We are here because we do not want to see any border of any make, kind or description, not even in the imagination, coming back in to divide this country," he said.

"We call it insulting and beneath contempt, to have to be dragged out of Europe on a referendum that was based on lies - pure and simple lies."

The group want to ensure their voices are heard when decisions are being made by both the Irish and British governments.

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach and Junior Spokesperson voiced his support for the protest.

"I'll say this - Theresa May walked Wales and came up with the idea of an election," he said.

"It's my view that she should be walking the border to see the real impact it will have on communities."