Greystones filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice dies

Irish filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice passed away yesterday.

The Greystones native was diagnosed with Motor Neuron disease in 2008.

His wife Ruth Fitzmaurice recently published the best selling book, 'I Found My Tribe', about how their family tried to cope with the diagnosis.

Ruth learned she was pregnant with the couple’s third child on the same day that he was diagnosed in 2008.

At that time, he was given four years to live, but went on to live nine years post diagnosis and father two more children, twins.