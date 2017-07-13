Greyhound Recycling issue fines for food found in recycling bin

People have received fines from waste companies for as little as having a teabag or a couple of biscuits in their green bin.

Greyhound Recycling, which has 120,000 customers in Dublin, have issued €30 fines to customers in Dublin - and warned their bins will be removed if contamination continues.

People Before Profit say it is an example of waste companies acting like cartels.

TD Brid Smith said they are "robbing people blind."

She said that it was necessary for bin companies to allow for a certain level of contamination to allow for human error and other people throwing rubbish in your bin on the street.

"There has to be an allowance for a certain level of contamination which they aren't taking cognisance of because they are private companies and they think they can speak like this to people and to bully them," said Ms Smith.

Greyhound is part of several bin companies including Panda Waster and The City Bin Co who have begun to introduce charges n householders who contaminate “green-bin” recyclables with “black-bin” waste.