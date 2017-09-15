Green Party says Government needs commit to genuine environmental policies

The Green Party has said it will work with the government if it adopts genuine environmental policies.

The Greens are holding a think-in in Dublin today, to review their priorities for the coming Dáil term.

The party leader Eamon Ryan has said he is opposed to an early general election, and that the Greens agree with the 'new politics' of consensus in Leinster House.

But Deputy Ryan doesn't think the government has any real commitment to the environment.

"If they say they want to go Green, then fine, we'll work with anyone that says they have that ambition but it can't just be green wash," he said.

"We can gain tremendously I think by going in that direction but we have to be real about it, it can't just be marketing."