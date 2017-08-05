Green Party calls on Government to 'takes its head out of the sand' on climate change

The Green Party has today called on the Government to focus on tackling climate change in Ireland.

The party was responding to a new study which found extreme weather could kill 150,000 people every year by the end of the century.

It comes as the US State Department officially informed the United Nations that it will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Green Party Senator Grace O'Sullivan said that new technologies need to be created to battle climate change.

"The sooner that our Government takes its head out of the sand and recognises that coming up with new technologies, clean solutions, is going to help future generations, is going to help our economy [the better]," she said.