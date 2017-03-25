Green Party Annual Convention begins today

The Green Party Annual Convention is taking place in Waterford this weekend.

The conference opened last night with a keynote address from Peter Willcox, who was captain of Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior when the ship was bombed by French agents in New Zealand.

It will include a panel discussion on the media, politics and the challenge of "alternative facts" politics.

Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, says that he will be recommending a more collaborative Brexit process.

"So one of the points I'm making, and I think it's critical, is that the talks actually have to be much wider, it shouldn't be just about triggering Article 50, it should be about what kind of agreements can we get, particularly on standards that are not contentious," he said.

"It's not just all about tariffs and trade, it should be about what kind of standards you set. Europe's the right place to do that and Britain should continue to follow those standards."