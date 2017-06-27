Grave concern over increase in young people using 'Dial A Drink'

Concerns are being raised about the impact ‘Dial A Drink’ services are having in Ireland.

The service allows for customers to get alcohol delivered to them over the phone.

Research shows 88 people die from alcohol related problems in Ireland every month.

Alcohol accounts for almost four percent of deaths in Ireland every year and statistics from the Health Research Board show liver disease rates are increasingly rapidly – particularly among 15 to 34 year olds.

Alcohol is also a factor in half of suicides in Ireland and a third of cases of self-harm.

Paula Leonard from Community Action on Alcohol has said one of the factors is because buying drink has become all too easy.

"If I don't have any wine in the house I can now call 'Dial A Drink' and say could you deliver me two bottles of your best white," she said.

Minister for State at the Department of Health Catherine Byrne said she thinks the services target young people in particular that can't be served at an off-license.

It comes as community strategies are being launched across Ireland to tackle our alcohol culture.

One such programme is being launched in Dublin 12 this afternoon and new legislation tackling Ireland’s alcohol problem will be debated in the Seanad next week.