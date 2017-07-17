Grandmother agreed to hold suitcase containing almost €70k of cannabis

A grandmother who agreed to hold a suitcase containing almost €70,000 worth of cannabis will be sentenced next October.

Adrianne Bradley (53) told gardaí she didn't have a drink or drug problem but admitted that she smoked cannabis “every so often”. She said she hadn't been given any money and was expecting someone to come back and collect the drugs.

Garda Alan Flaherty told Dean Kelly BL, defending, that gardaí were satisfied that Bradley was vulnerable and used by others. He said she wasn't linked to any “criminal conduct” and wasn't involved in selling drugs.

Counsel said his client was “deemed wisely by others to be sufficiently compliant or vulnerable to be used in this way”. He said to say she regretted her involvement was “a substantial understatement”.

Bradley of Moateview Close, Darndale, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having €68,154 worth of 3.5 kgs of cannabis for sale or supply at her home on August 11, 2015.

Today, Judge Karen O'Connor remanded Bradley on continuing bail and adjourned sentencing to October 20 next. She ordered a probation report for that date.

Gda Flaherty told Seamus Clarke BL, prosecuting, that the drugs were found after gardaí got a warrant to search her home following a tip off. When the seven bags of cannabis were discovered in a suitcase, locked within a second suitcase, Bradley told officers she had been given the drugs about two weeks previously.

Gda Flaherty said Bradley, a grandmother, was a mother of four and was on social welfare at the time of her arrest.

Bradley said her fingerprints wouldn't be on the drugs because she never touched them. She didn't know how much money she was going to get for holding the cannabis.

Gda Flaherty accepted that Bradley and her family were assaulted when their home was “invaded” and “practically destroyed” in 2013.

Mr Kelly said since the attack, which forced Bradley out of her home, her mental health had been impacted and she believed what little confidence she had was gone for good. Bradley has since been diagnosed as having a moderate depressive disorder and low self-esteem.