'Grace' inquiry set to be split in two
09/03/2017 - 07:02:42
The revised terms of reference for the 'Grace' inquiry will be confirmed by the Dáil today.
Concerns had been raised by Opposition parties that the original parameters were too narrow.
The new plans will see the investigation split in two.
One part will deal with the alleged abuse of the woman known as 'Grace' at her foster home in Waterford.
While the other part will examine the cases of dozens of other children who passed through the home.
