'Grace' foster abuse reports can be published, says Garda Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has removed the final roadblock to publishing two key HSE reports into the ‘Grace’ foster abuse sex scandal, writes Daniel McConnell and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

The HSE has for several years refused to publish two expert reports detailing what happened and who was responsible, with the decision resulting in a year-long delay to a promised State inquiry.

The refusal to publish was, it said, on foot of a request from gardaí who said that releasing the reports could jeopardise ongoing investigations.

However, according to correspondence obtained by the Irish Examiner, Commissioner O’Sullivan has now said there is “no objection” from the gardaí — with the HSE confirming last night the files will be published in early February.

In a letter to Waterford TD John Deasy, who has repeatedly raised the case, Commissioner O’Sullivan said the decision to publish the reports is a matter “primarily for the HSE”.

She went even further, saying there is “no objection” to publication where the overriding public interest requires it.

“Furthermore, the position of An Garda Síochána on the matter of publication should at all times be understood as being that no objection to publication arises in circumstances where the interests of affected parties and/or the overall public interest require it,” she said.

“In particular, no objection to publication arises in circumstances where publication is necessary and appropriate to fulfill any or all obligations to the affected parties.”

The HSE last night said that, on foot of the letter, it is now prepared to publish the reports by Conal Devine Associates and Resilience Ireland, both of which have been concluded for a number of years.

Officials confirmed that Commissioner O’Sullivan wrote to HSE director general Tony O’Brien before Christmas informing him she had no objection to the reports being published.

The HSE will now draw up three versions of the reports: an accessible version for the people with disabilities who were at the home; another for their families; and a third for general publication.

Mr Deasy told the Irish Examiner: “There is no longer any reason for the reports to remain unpublished. If the Cabinet does not make the decision to publish them immediately, then it will have to explain why not.”

Last night, Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath welcomed the development.

“I’m delighted with this news as I’ve always wanted to publish reports so I can act decisively on the Grace case. I expect to publish [the reports] soon,” he said.

The Grace scandal concerns the rape, physical abuse, and neglect of up to 47 children and young adults at a foster home in Waterford over a 20-year period. In Grace’s case, she languished in the home for almost 14 yearsbefore a decision was taken to remove her.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.