Grab the sunscreen: Temperatures to hit 25C today

The mercury is expected to hit the highest level so far this year later today.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures will reach 25 degrees.

Fog however is expected in some coastal areas.

Anyone planning on enjoying the balmy weather is being urged to use sunscreen and to keep hydrated.

Tomorrow willl be another sunny day although there will be cloud along wester coastal counties with showers developing towards evening.

Saturday is expected to have a number of heavy rain showers in the morning, that will hopefully clear into the afternoon.

Sunday will be a dry, bright and fresh day with spells of sunshine coming and going throughout the day.