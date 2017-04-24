GRA to hear calls for mobile units to be on standby on weekends

The GRA annual conference will this week hear calls for public order Garda units to be on standby on weekends in Ireland.

It is one of the topics up for discussion at the event for rank and file members in Galway.

The group believes its crucial that mobile units should be able to provide a rapid response when trouble flares.

A motion calling for updated firearms training will also be debated, as will another calling for the rules to be changed to allow Gardaí to wear beards.