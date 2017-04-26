GRA General Secretary 'vehemently opposed' to any plan to link fines to driver’s salary

Update 1.35pm: Under plans being considered by the Road Safety Authority, motorists caught speeding would be fined based on their income, with the well paid facing higher fines than those on lower incomes.

The RSA said it is too early to discuss the matter, but confirmed it is monitoring the situation in the UK, where the law has been changed to penalise speeders with fines of 150% of their weekly income.

But the idea has been rejected outright by the Garda Representative Association, whose General Secretary is Pat Ennis.

“I think it would be extremely unhealthy in a democracy to incentivise the prosecution of people, in any context,” Mr Ennis said.

“I would be vehemently opposed to it.”

Conor Faughnan of the AA said the penalty points system already works well.

“We’ve got very good information to indicate that once an individual has penalty points once, then become statistically less likely to get them again.

“It is good evidence that the penalty point system actually works, as a yellow card system if you like.”

Earlier: The Garda Representative Association has criticised plans being considered by the Road Safety Authority to link fines to the driver’s salary.

The RSA had said it is considering a plan where a person earning €50K would be fined as much as €1000 for speeding.

But the GRA, currently in conference in Galway, said it is not the way to improve road safety.

Rank and file gardaí are also calling on the Garda Commissioner to change the rules in order for them to be allowed have beards.

The motion was passed at the GRA conference by a landslide, with just one person voting against.

Currently, only those with a medical cert are allowed go unshaven, but neat moustaches are permitted.