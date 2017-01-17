Govt welcomes 'clarity' from May's Brexit speech; Greens want PM to outline Brexit plans to Dáil

The Irish Government has welcomed the fact that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech provides greater clarity on the proposed approach of the British Government to the Brexit negotiation process.

The Government, in response, said it noted the contents of today, writes Daniel McConnell of the Irish Examiner.

Prime Minister May has made clear that she wishes to secure the closest possible future economic relationship for Britain with the EU, a goal that Ireland shares, a statement said.

“For Ireland, the priorities for the negotiation process that lies ahead are unchanged: our economic and trading arrangements, the Northern Ireland Peace Process including border issues, the common travel area, and the future of the European Union,” the statement added.

“In her speech, Prime Minister May highlighted the specific and historic relationship between Britain and Ireland. In this context, she made clear that her priorities include maintaining the common travel area and avoiding a return to a hard border with Northern Ireland, both of which are welcome,” the Government statement said.

“The Government notes that the British approach is now firmly that of a country which will have left the EU but which seeks to negotiate a new, close relationship with it. While this will inevitably be seen by many as a “hard exit”, the analysis across Government has covered all possible models for the future UK relationship with the EU,” the statement said.

Reacting to the speech, the British Irish Chamber of Commerce said that some of the issues raised by Mrs May “raises some concern”.

Director General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, John McGrane said: “We welcome that the Prime Minister has made a statement on her intentions for the Brexit negotiations ahead of the triggering of Article 50 later this year.

"While some of the content of what Mrs May said raises some concern, it is helpful that at least now the waiting is over and we have a good sense of what the UK negotiating position will be."

However, the Green Party has said that the British prime minister should be told to give a key note speech to Dáil on what her hard Brexit plans will mean for Ireland when she visits this country later this month, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith of the Irish Examiner..

Green party leader Eamon Ryan said Government should seek the move as he separately urged Taoiseach Enda Kenny to "stand up" for the EU when he meets incoming US president Donald Trump on St Patrick's Day.

Speaking to reporters as Ms May outlined her highly controversial and widely leaked hard Brexit plans, which risk causing a trade war with the EU, Mr Ryan said it is vital the British prime minister speaks directly to Irish representatives.

Warning Britain "doesn't give a consonance" about the economic and social implications of her exit strategy from the EU on the Republic or Northern Ireland, he said Government should demand she outlines the situation in the Dáil.

"One of the things I would like to see is Theresa May speaking in the Dáil.

"If she's going to come over at the end of the month, I think it would be absolutely appropriate.

"We've had previous prime ministers coming here, if she's got a major statement to this State about what she's going to do about Brexit, she should make it to all the members of the House," he said.

Asked about Ms May's hard Brexit speech, which was being made at the same time as he spoke to reporters, and the implications of a trade deal between Britain and a Donald Trump-led US, Mr Ryan said "god help us".

He said Mr Trump is "shameless" and "ignorant in terms of some of the analysis about Europe", adding Taoiseach Enda Kenny should "stand up" for the EU when he meets Mr Trump at the White House on St Patrick's Day.

"God help us. What words do you use to describe Donald Trump? Shameless is one, but I also think ignorant in terms of some of the analysis about Europe, he's looking for other members of the EU to leave and for it to fall apart, how dare he.

"And I think we should stand up and actually take a position and say sorry, that's not right, that's not your call.

"This idea of the UK and America sailing off in some sort of conflated commercial nirvana, that's not the way the world needs to go.

"We do need some sort of regulation, environmental regulation, we do not co-operation instead of a return to nationalism. Putin and Trump sorting the world's problems out, I don't think so," he said.

Asked if Mr Kenny should tell Mr Trump this in March, Mr Ryan said:

"Yes, stand up. Are we going to just say that's right Mr Trump, some of the countries should leave the EU. I think we should stand up for the union, our union."