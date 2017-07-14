Govt to use funds from dormant accounts to tackle disadvantage

More than €40m from dormant accounts will be used to help disadvantage people throughout Ireland this year.

The funds will be spent on 40 different programmes including youth employment, training for carers and support for people with disabilities.

The money comes from unclaimed accounts in banks, building societies and An Post and unclaimed life assurance policies.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Miichael Ring said: "Dormant Accounts funding seeks to support projects that are additional or complementary to existing services in areas of greatest need, and focuses on supporting projects that can make a genuine difference at a local level.

"I believe that the measures in the 2017 Action Plan will play an important role in providing much-needed supports and services, particularly to vulnerable communities, whether in rural areas or urban areas."