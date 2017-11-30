Govt to double funding for Gaeltacht schools next year

The funding for Gaeltacht schools is to double in 2018.

New budget funds will give those schools €1,000 each to buy Irish-language teaching materials.

The money will also provide more language support hours, which the Department of Education says is the equivalent of putting 40 extra teachers into the 133 Gaeltacht schools participating in the scheme.

A digital pilot programme to link secondary schools is also to be run, which could allow more subjects to be taught through Irish.