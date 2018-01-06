Govt launches Healthy Ireland campaign

The Government has launched a new national initiative to promote health and wellbeing across the country.

The Healthy Ireland campaign is encouraging people to get active, eat well and mind their mental wellbeing.

Launched to coincide with the New Year, the plan calls on the public to take those first steps towards improving their health and mental wellbeing.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "The message of the Government’s Healthy Ireland 2018 campaign is simple; Small steps can make a big difference to your health, you just need to start.

"The Government will do its part by ensuring Departments prioritise health and wellbeing and I'm encouraging everyone to get involved, by making the small changes needed to improve your health and your family’s health.

"That could mean including a walk in your daily routine, making healthier choice at meal times or taking a break from your phone to give your mental health a boost."