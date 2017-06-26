Govt figures show that more than 11,000 young people are long-term unemployed

More than 11,000 young people across the country are long-term unemployed, according to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection.

The statistics also show that the issue is particularly prevalent in Dublin, with more than 4,000 young people unemployed for six months or more.

The National Youth Council of Ireland says the number is far too high.

Deputy Director, James Doorley, is calling for the issue to be addressed in the Budget.

He said: "We're reiterating our call for more action to be taken on this issue, because we know that the longer a young person is unemployed, the more difficult it is to get back into the system, to get a job.

"It doesn't help them, it can be very demoralising and also, I suppose, it makes them less attractive to potential employers."