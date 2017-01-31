Govt announces an extra €2.65bn for capital spending
31/01/2017 - 16:05:46Back to Ireland Home
A further €2.65bn is being made available for capital spending by the Government.
The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, has made the announcement this afternoon.
Government Departments will have until the end of February to submit their wish lists for extra funding.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said ports will require further investment in the light of Brexit.
Join the conversation - comment here