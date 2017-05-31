Government's Special Rapporteur for Child Protection 'shocked' by level of abuse

The Government's Special Rapporteur for Child Protection says he was shocked beyond words by the level of abuse he has uncovered.

Geoffrey Shannon carried out a two year audit of cases where Gardaí use powers to remove children from families where there is an immediate risk to their safety.

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny has told the Dáil the focus of TUSLA needs to be on the protection of children rather than a culture of protecting a structure and jobs in the wake of the report.

Mr Shannon says he has uncovered the uncomfortable truth about how we treat children in Ireland.

"In the absence of a 24/7 comprehensive out of hours service I believe that the Gardaí do a very good job and hundreds of children would be vulnerable without the Gardaí.

"The audit also shines a light on a truth the Irish public are somewhat uncomfortable with and that is some parents, for various reasons, fail to protect their children," he said.