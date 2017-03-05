Governments call on northern parties to start power-sharing talks immediately

The Irish and British governments have called on the DUP, Sinn Féin and the other northern parties to start talks immediately on re-establishing the power-sharing executive.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan spoke earlier to the leaders of the main parties, and with the Northern Secretary James Brokenshire.

Following the ministers' discussions they confirmed their commitment to addressing outstanding political issues, and the legacy of the past.

Michelle O'Neill celebrating.

They are inviting the main parties to talks to resolve those issues.

Charlie Flanagan says the DUP and Sinn Fein as the biggest parties have particular responsibilities to engage with each other.

The parties are at loggerheads over the status of DUP leader Arlene Foster, who Sinn Féin want to step aside to allow an inquiry into the cash for ash scandal.