Government warned asylum seekers 'in distress' after changes to application process

The Government is being warned that hundreds of asylum seekers are facing extreme distress this weekend following changes to the application process.

They are struggling to complete a 60 page application form, with a deadline to submit it, and a shortage of legal advisers to help.

Vicky Donnelly, Coordinator of the Galway One World Centre says its a shambles.

"On the ground we are seeing immense distress right around the country.

"Hundreds if not thousands of people were, who are already in the asylum system, were issued with a 60 page questionnaire as part of a re-application process and they were told to seek legal advice before submitting these forms which are very complicated."