Government urged to make it easier for emigrants to return to Ireland

The government has been urged to make it easier for Irish emigrants to return home.

The latest figures show 400 emigrants are moving back each week but schools, renting houses and getting a bank account are amongst the most stubborn barriers.

The Chicago-based Irish Senator Billy Lawless says a one-stop shop for these issues would bring talent back quicker.

"It's fantastic to see so many returning home, but they have to go through an awful lot of hoops and we really have to make it simple for them," he said.

"I think they're very small things; car insurance, driver's licence, open bank accounts. They have enough stress as it is."