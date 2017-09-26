Government urged to intervene and state position on Ryanair pay and conditions

The Transport Minister, Shane Ross, has been urged in the Dáil to intervene on the issue of pay and conditions for staff at Ryanair.

Shane Ross told TDs, however, that he had no role in relation to working conditions at a private company.

He said the airline complies with all European regulations.

However Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly, who raised the issue, accused the airline of "vicious exploitation".

She went on to claim Ryanair’s zero-hour pilot contracts pose a danger to passengers.

She told the Dail: "The European Cockpit Association blames these contracts for risks and pilots turning up when they are sick and when it is not safe for them to do so.

"The European Court of Justice has blocked this. Ryanair are going to appeal. I want to know what your government’s attitude is to this as Ireland has for to long facilitated this appalling vista."