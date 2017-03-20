Government to review regulations on sale of imitation firearms

Minister of State David Stanton has today announced the commencement of a public consultation concerning controls governing the sale of realistic imitation firearms.

Announcing this review and public consultation, the Minister of State said: “Realistic Imitation Firearms pose a threat to public safety when misused.

“While I recognise that law abiding members of the public gain enjoyment from the responsible use of Realistic Imitation Firearms such as at authorised airsoft venues, I want to protect this lawful use by ensuring the right regulatory framework is in place.

“Today I am inviting all interested parties to express their views on matters such as sale, purchase and marking of Realistic Imitation Firearms”.

Under the public consultation process, which commences today, organisations or individuals wishing to contribute to the review are invited to send their submissions by May 1, 2017.

Further details are provided in the invitation for submissions, which is published on the website of the Department of Justice & Equality.