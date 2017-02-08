Government to reveal details of inquiry into treatment of Garda whistleblowers

The Government will publish the terms of reference later for a statutory inquiry into the treatment of Garda whistleblowers.

The current Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and her predecessor Martin Callinan have been accused of trying to destroy the reputation of a senior officer who made a complaint about the force.

Sergeant Maurice McCabe had said there was Garda mismanagement in the Cavan/Monaghan division.

Maurice McCabe

The scope of the forthcoming commission of investigation, which will examine his claims, hinges on an initial report by a retired judge also to be released today.

However Commissioner O'Sullivan will not be asked to stand aside during the course of the inquiry.