Government to reveal details of inquiry into treatment of Garda whistleblowers
08/02/2017 - 06:47:07
The Government will publish the terms of reference later for a statutory inquiry into the treatment of Garda whistleblowers.
The current Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and her predecessor Martin Callinan have been accused of trying to destroy the reputation of a senior officer who made a complaint about the force.
Sergeant Maurice McCabe had said there was Garda mismanagement in the Cavan/Monaghan division.
The scope of the forthcoming commission of investigation, which will examine his claims, hinges on an initial report by a retired judge also to be released today.
However Commissioner O'Sullivan will not be asked to stand aside during the course of the inquiry.
