Government to publish paper for referendum giving Irish abroad presidential vote

The government is to publish an options paper for a referendum that would allow Irish people abroad to vote in presidential elections.

The document sets out seven potential options for those who would be allowed to vote in the election.

Among the options are giving the vote to all citizens resident outside the state.

File photo: Referendum count.

Others are allowing all people on the island of Ireland to vote along with those who have left in the last 15 or 20 years,

Or those who hold a passport outside the state

Or anyone who was born on the island of Ireland.

Internet voting is not being considered due to safety concerns, while in person voting at embassies and consulates is seen as logistically too difficult and expensive.

The most likely then is a postal vote - though this would require a change in the laws around postal voting which are currently quite limiting.

The paper estimates an electorate outside the Republic of around 3.6 million people, more than the 3.2 million registered voters here.

However the government thinks only a small fraction of these will actually vote.

It is estimated holding the referendum on the issue will cost €19.4m after establishing a register of electors

Each subsequent vote for the presidency with the expanded electorate would then cost as much as €20.6m.