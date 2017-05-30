Government to launch 10-year plan for country's health system

The Government will launch a new 10-year plan for the country's health system later.

It will explain how the HSE should be funded and will try to tackle hospital waiting lists.

It is also proposing phasing out private healthcare in public hospitals and wants to offer free GP care to everyone.

Roisin Shortall (pictured) is the Chair of the Future of Healthcare Committee, which created the report.

"The first thing is we want to encourage people to access most of their care locally, in the community,” she said.

“We are calling the system Sláinte Care and are also proposing the launch of a new health card, called a Sláinte card.

“That card would give people an entitlement to access universal healthcare locally in their community, GP care and reduced cost medication.”