Government to bring in legislation to end 'baptism barrier' in schools

The government will bring in legislation to end the so-called ‘baptism barrier’ that allows Catholic primary schools turn away non-Catholic children for enrolment, Education Minister Richard Bruton has told TDs, writes Niall Murray.

Although the timeline for its introduction or when it might take effect is unclear, it is understood the controversial move will not require a referendum.

Mr Bruton has taken legal advice on his proposals, following consultations since January on a range of options to deal with the use of religion as a consideration in deciding primary school admissions.

He told the Oireachtas Select Education Committee of his plans to deal with the issue by way of legislation. It would amend equality law provisions that allow religious schools to give preference to children of their own faith in order to protect their ethos.

However, he also said there will be exceptions within his legislation to ensure children of Church of Ireland or other minority faiths can find a place in a school of that ethos. This is intended to allay concerns that had been expressed that Protestant or other schools could be forced to turn away pupils of their faith, often have to travel longer distances.

The legal authority of over-subscribed Catholic primary schools to give preference to children of their own faith has earned Irish governments persistent criticisms from national and international human rights organisations. The efforts of previous education minister Ruairi Quinn to tackle issues around pluralism in primary education did not go as far as tackling the baptism barrier, as he and his successor Jan O’Sullivan regularly cited constitutional obstacles to ending the practice.

A group representing Catholic schools presented evidence to the Oireachtas Committee in recent months that baptism certificates were an issue in only a very small minority of cases in which some of them refuse enrolment.

A number of lobby groups have been established to pursue legal changes on the role of religion in primary school admissions. But they are also seeking greater restrictions on the ability of schools to integrate prayer and faith-specific symbols and images into teaching and classrooms.

Mr Bruton made his announcement on how he plans to deal with the issue at a meeting of the select committee, in response to an amendment proposed by Fianna Fáil education spokesperson Thomas Byrne to the minister’s school admissions bill.