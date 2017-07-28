Government to answer questions from UN over mother and baby homes later today

The Government will today answer questions from the UN over the Magadelene Laundries, industrial schools and mother and baby homes.

A 20 strong Irish delegation has been appearing in Geneva this week to discuss the progress it's made since 2011 on the implementation of the Convention against Torture.

They have also faced questions about Ireland's abortion laws and are due to report back in a session this afternoon.

Felice Gaer is the vice-chair of the UN Committee against Torture and she has said they welcomed the convening of a Citizens' Assembly to consider Ireland's Eighth Amendment.

"According to news reports they have until November to consider the Citizen's Assembly report and the papers also tell us the Minister for Health is drafting legislation to ensure that a referendum on the 8th Amendment can be held as soon as possible," she said.

"These are all very positive steps but it is still concerning to us that it has been more than six years since the last view and that actually the legal situation has not changed."